Posted July 7, 2020 at 4:35pm
Amid the nationwide furor over Confederate statues, the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee approved a spending bill that would order the removal of Confederate imagery from the Capitol.
“We need to make a statement now on something that we can control — the removal of statues that many visitors find offensive,” Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said at the bill’s markup Tuesday.
