Issues linger after House Armed Services’ smooth NDAA markup

The House Armed Services Committee’s almost 14-hour markup of the annual defense policy bill ended with a unanimous vote to send the measure to the House floor and a standing ovation.

Members rose to their feet after Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., announced that the bill would be named after ranking member Mac Thornberry, the affable Texan who is retiring from Congress at the end of the year and has been a mainstay in committee leadership for most of his 13 terms.

But beneath the decorous celebration, some real policy disagreements linger. And some of them are likely to resurface when the full chamber takes up the bill later this summer. Chief among those could be the Trump administration’s aggressive response to the nationwide protests that stemmed from the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., introduced an amendment that would require any “federal law enforcement officer” involved in restoring order to display their name and the agency they work for.