At the Races: Will Texas keep Schumer’s streak alive?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Stephanie Akin, Bridget Bowman and Kate Ackley

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has been aggressive in endorsing candidates in targeted races but, as Amy McGrath in Kentucky and John Hickenlooper in Colorado found out, that hasn’t stopped other Democrats from running. After some spirited challenges, McGrath and Hickenlooper still won their primaries this week. That came after the DSCC also saw its picks prevail in Iowa and North Carolina after contested primaries.

The next test for the committee’s preferred candidate is in Texas, where Air Force veteran MJ Hegar will take on state Sen. Royce West in a July 14 Democratic primary runoff. The race has some parallels to the Kentucky primary, where McGrath eked out a win against state Rep. Charles Booker. In both races, the DSCC endorsed women who narrowly lost 2018 House races, were military pilots, blockbuster fundraisers and had viral bio videos. Their primary opponents are Black men who are state legislators. Like Booker, West has sought to capitalize on recent protests against racism and police brutality, highlighting his work on criminal justice.

But the Texas race has one key difference: West is not significantly more liberal than Hegar. In Kentucky, the more liberal Booker won the backing of progressive leaders who helped boost his fundraising in the final stretch of the primary. In Texas, both West and Hegar support a public health care option and neither supports the Green New Deal. So the Texas primary has centered on contrasting experiences.