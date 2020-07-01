Utah GOP drafts former NFL defensive back to reclaim House seat Democrats picked off in ’18

Former NFL player Burgess Owens will take on vulnerable Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in November after winning a four-way GOP primary Tuesday in the 4th District.

With 77 percent of precincts reporting, Owens was leading state Rep. Kim Coleman, 43 percent to 24 percent, when The Associated Press called the race at 10:12 p.m. Mountain time.

Owens is one of only a handful of Black Republicans on the ballot this cycle. The GOP has struggled to increase the diversity of its ranks, and its only current Black House member, Texas Rep. Will Hurd, is retiring.

A frequent guest on Fox News, Owens has spoken about how growing up in the segregated South taught him to appreciate American values, which he says are now threatened by “enemy” Marxist and socialist-driven policies.

“[Democrats have] done nothing but divide us. Everything they say is about division. It’s Black and white. It’s rich and poor. It’s whatever they can do to divide us,” Owens told the Deseret News.