Mnuchin, Powell split on urgency of congressional relief action

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have worked hand in hand to soften the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19, but they don’t appear to see eye to eye on the potential for a quick recovery and how soon additional support will be needed.

The pair testified Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee on the hundreds of billions of dollars spent so far to keep the economy alive during the pandemic and hinted at what each sees as necessary next steps.

Powell urged Congress to continue supporting the economy, specifically by extending increased unemployment benefits, supporting small businesses, and helping state and local budgets ravaged by the coronavirus.

“The path forward will also depend on the policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and to support the recovery for as long as needed,” he said.

