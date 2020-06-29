The Supreme Court ruled that Congress went too far when it tried to ensure the independence of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during a response to the 2008 financial crisis, a decision that will allow a president to fire the agency’s director at will.

While the agency can continue its work, the structure, consisting of a single director who can only be fired for cause, unconstitutionally intrudes on a president’s duty to execute the nation’s laws, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority.

“In our constitutional system, the executive power belongs to the President, and that power generally includes the ability to supervise and remove the agents who wield executive power in his stead,” Roberts wrote. “While we have previously upheld limits on the President’s removal authority in certain contexts, we decline to do so when it comes to principal officers who, acting alone, wield significant executive power.”

In ruling the way it did, the Supreme Court stopped short of a decision that could have been a major disruption to the enforcement of consumer protection laws. The majority declined to find that the unconstitutional structure means it must eliminate the agency that Congress created in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

And the majority also differentiated the CFPB single-director structure from agencies run by a multimember board or commission, and suggested Congress could do the same with the CFPB.