NAACP intends to move HQ from Baltimore to DC

The NAACP has signed a letter of intent to move its national headquarters to Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday.

The civil rights organization agreed to relocate in the city’s municipal office building at the corner of 14th and U Streets in Northwest Washington after a remodel. The NAACP’s move to Washington means its national headquarters will be leaving Baltimore, where it has called home for decades.

“A new home in Washington will allow us to not only fully participate in the growth of this great city, but to also amplify the voices of the Black people as we fight for the crucial policy changes and economic empowerment needed in communities across the country,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP.

The move is part of a larger shift the group began in 2017 to be more responsive in the political landscape.

The letter of intent is an early step in what’s expected to be a process that could last a long time, Marc Banks, a group spokesman said. The organization will likely make the move anywhere from 5 to 10 years from now.