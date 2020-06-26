‘We’re way beyond regular order’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

While Rep. Louie Gohmert banged his desk repeatedly and Rep. Ted Lieu imitated President Donald Trump drinking water, at least Dr. Anthony Fauci could please both parties by whipping out a Nationals face mask in the middle of a coronavirus hearing.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continued to struggle with their mics, Trump bungled Rep. Elise Stefanik’s last name and a Senate clerk raised the dead.

