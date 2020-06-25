Senate eyes protest-sparked NDAA proposals

Concerns about police abuses and the military's outsized role in responding to recent protests could roil the Senate's debate on the annual Pentagon policy bill.

Senators have filed scores of amendments to the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill, or NDAA. On Thursday, the Senate voted, 90-7, to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the sprawling measure, which will consume much of the chamber's time next week.

The list of protest-prompted, racially charged issues is led by the question of whether to rename military bases that honor Confederates and to expunge related displays, signs and symbols.

But the list of potential amendments on protest-related subjects is longer than that, though senators have not yet said which amendments will be made in order.

No-knock warrants

A Minneapolis police officer’s late May killing of George Floyd, a Black man who had been taken into custody, was one of several recent police actions that fueled this month's protests in multiple American cities.