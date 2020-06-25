CDC: COVID-19 cases may be 10 times higher than reported

The number of cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 may be 10 times higher than what has been reported, according to a top federal health official.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Thursday that nationwide serological testing, or testing for antibodies, shows that the rate of infection, including from asymptomatic cases, is much higher than the confirmed number of diagnosed illnesses.

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually are 10 other infections," Redfield said on a call with reporters.

That would mean the number of cases of the coronavirus causing a worldwide pandemic tops 20 million in the United States. There are currently 2.3 million reported cases in the U.S.