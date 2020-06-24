Women say it’s time to reopen America — safely

Women want America reopened safely — but reopened nevertheless — and that’s a surprising shift, especially as we see certain states and regions experiencing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

That’s what our recent June 13-15 Winning the Issues survey found as we tried to assess the mood of an electorate struggling with continuing health concerns as the economy reopens, now complicated by turmoil in cities across the country.

To understand this big turnaround by women, some context is probably helpful.

Our data shows that Americans are certainly not naïve or undereducated on the coronavirus. In fact, our survey shows people are much smarter and observant than the elites give them credit for.

We asked them to assess the coronavirus situation and found that the percentage describing it as “starting to improve” has declined from 32 percent at the end of May to 27 percent by mid-June.