Oil companies press legal challenge to butane tax credit denial

Congress’ $50 billion battle with oil companies over whether butane mixed with gasoline should qualify for alternative fuels tax credits appears to be heading to its next phase — a court challenge to what critics say amounts to unconstitutional retroactive taxation.

Companies including San Antonio-based refiner Valero Energy Corp. and Appleton, Wisconsin-based fuel distributor U.S. Venture Inc., seeking refunds on back taxes have gone to court to battle lawmakers’ December move to deny their claims.

That argument could be a tough sell as courts have long recognized lawmakers’ right to rewrite the past, as long as the fix is explicitly retroactive. That’s what Congress did in December when a year-end spending package barred the IRS from paying butane-related claims that came in after the agency ruled on Jan. 8, 2018, that they wouldn’t qualify.

The law also includes “no inference” language declaring that it was never lawmakers’ intent to allow alternative fuels tax credits for such butane-gasoline mixtures, even prior to the formal IRS guidance in early 2018. That’s meant as a message to the courts that the IRS’ interpretation is correct and companies shouldn’t expect to win their cases.

To press the point further, Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and the panel’s ranking member, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., engaged in a floor colloquy for the record on Dec. 19, the day the omnibus spending bill passed the Senate.