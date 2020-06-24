Left out of rescue bills, smaller oil firm bankruptcies surge

Oil allies in Congress appear to have eased pressure on the administration to help the struggling industry as states start to reopen and help increase demand.

Still, the number of oil industry bankruptcies jumped in the second quarter of this year and many more are expected, a sign that earlier efforts by lawmakers and the recent rise in prices haven’t been enough to relieve the distress in the industry.

Even though demand is picking up as economies start to reopen, a recent rise in coronavirus cases across the globe and in several states has the industry on the edge and could further slow its recovery.

As he pushed for help, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he worried that struggling independent domestic oil producers could be gobbled up by larger multinational corporations.

[Lawmakers find markets mean more than policy in oil industry]