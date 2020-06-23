White House coronavirus testing protocols continue to evolve

The mixed messages from President Donald Trump and others in his administration about the rate of coronavirus testing has extended to White House operations.

The president said Tuesday he wasn’t kidding about wanting to slow the pace of coronavirus testing, but he also praised the overall system.

“We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them,” Trump said Tuesday before leaving the White House for Arizona. “By having more cases, it sounds bad, but actually what it is, is we’re finding people. Many of those people aren’t sick or very little. You know, they may be young people.”

He also cited the low mortality rate for the coronavirus in the United States.

The president made the original claim about wanting the testing to slow down during a rally Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla., and it seemed at least the next day that White House officials may have been following the president’s lead.