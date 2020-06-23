If Congress can’t pass police reform now, we just don’t need a Congress

I’ve been haunted by two words since I listened to an audio recording of Rayshard Brooks running from, and then being shot in the back, by an Atlanta police officer earlier this month — every time.

The recording captured not only the sound of gunfire that killed Brooks, but also the horrified reaction of witnesses who saw the shooting happen after Atlanta police found Brooks asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru line of a local Wendy’s restaurant.

“That’s totally unnecessary,” one bystander yells after the shots ring out. “That’s messed up, man,” yells another.

Still another screams in disgust that he had, in his words, watched the police harass Brooks for no reason. “And then you (expletive) shoot him? … (Expletive) pigs, dude. Every (expletive) time.”

Every time. In those two words, you know that man has watched Black Americans die at the hands of the police again and again and again. Maybe the man saw it happen in his own community of Atlanta. Or maybe, like the rest of the country, he’s seen it happen in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York and Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis and so many other cities so many times that there are too many to name in this column. Every time.