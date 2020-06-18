Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads with Nazi symbol

Facebook on Thursday took down a Trump campaign ad that used an inverted red triangle — a Nazi symbol used to designate political prisoners in concentration camps — to target “far-left” groups and so-called antifa.

The ads appeared in paid posts by the Team Trump campaign as well as by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. They began running on Wednesday and had as many as 1 million impressions before being taken down, The Washington Post reported.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in an email. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The Facebook ads said, "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are DESTROYING our cities and rioting — it's absolute madness." Below the copy was the inverted red triangle that Nazis used to designate political prisoners.

Facebook’s action became public as the House Intelligence Committee was holding a virtual hearing on how social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Google handle disinformation from a variety of fronts.