Despite phased reopening, Hill happy hours may take a long time to return

Outdoor seating resumed at the end of May, after the pandemic put a stop to dining out for more than two months. Right now you can “relax” on the patio at hangouts like Union Pub and Capitol Lounge, but the term is relative. You have to make a reservation in advance, which feels strange when the vibe is less “white tablecloth” than “sticky table.”

Reservations are encouraged but not required by the city, while other rules are nonnegotiable. Before you can order that bucket of Bud Light or plate of $2 sliders, you’ll have to limit your party size to six people, and whatever you do, resist the urge to cluster, cruise or otherwise mingle while standing up.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference this week that the next phase of reopening could begin as soon as Monday if the city hits its metrics, including a sustained decline in community spread. Bowser said she would make her decision on Friday.

During Phase 2, indoor service can return at 50 percent capacity, with tables at least 6 feet apart. That’s good news for places with overtaxed patios or no outdoor space at all. Still, it doesn’t mean mingling is back on the agenda. Standing is still banned, and “patrons may only be served at a restaurant bar if patrons are seated at least 6 feet apart and no bartender is working behind the bar,” according to the D.C. Department of Health.

Another requirement: food. Watering holes must offer at least three prepared food options, and each table must order one.