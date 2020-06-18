At the Races: Air war vs. ground game

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

This week, heading into a highly unusual summer campaign season, candidates and outside groups launched a flurry of new big-dollar advertising buys, especially in the country’s hottest Senate races. At the same time, candidates began to embark on more in-person events, notably those in some of the toughest upcoming primaries. They include Democrat Charles Booker, who is challenging Amy McGrath for their party’s Senate nomination in Kentucky. Jamaal Bowman, who is trying to defeat Democratic incumbent Eliot L. Engel in New York’s 16th District, took to subway stops to woo voters. Both primaries are set for Tuesday. The Erie County GOP also just announced an in-person rally Saturday at New York state Sen. Chris Jacobs’ campaign headquarters, ahead of Tuesday’s special election in the 27th District.

Though the ground game, even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, seems to be coming back into action, the “air wars” on TV and digital buys really seem to be heating up, especially in Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona and Maine, home to the Senate’s most vulnerable Republicans. The Democratic outside group Majority Forward, an affiliate of the super PAC Senate Majority PAC, launched a seven-figure advertising campaign against North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

Tillis’ opponent, Democrat Cal Cunningham, just put out his first ad of the general election. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, put out ads supporting Tillis and his fellow embattled GOP Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Susan Collins of Maine. Gardner launched his own TV ad, knocking former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who has the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s endorsement ahead of the June 30 primary. The National Republican Senatorial Committee also launched a new TV ad against Hickenlooper this week. House races won’t be left out when it comes to ads. The National Republican Congressional Committee announced a $23.5 million buy.

The twin phenomena are evident in the presidential race too, with Democrat Joe Biden out with his initial ad blitz, per The New York Times, and President Donald Trump holding his first in-person rally since the coronavirus shut them down on Saturday in Oklahoma.