FAA keeping Senate panel ‘in the dark’ about 737 Max approval, chairman says

The Federal Aviation Administration has consistently failed to fully respond to requests for information about training and certification of its inspectors since April 2019, according to Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker.

At a committee hearing Wednesday on the FAA's aircraft certification process, which failed to spot fatal flaws in Boeing's 737 Max airliner, the Mississippi Republican said his committee requested information related to 65 specific items, including allegations of whistleblower retaliation by senior agency managers and a dozen specifically related to the 737 Max.

“This record of delay and non-responsiveness clearly shows at best an unwillingness to cooperate in congressional oversight,” he said. “It is hard not to conclude your team at FAA has deliberately attempted to keep us in the dark. It is hard not to characterize our relationship during this entire process as being adversarial on the part of the FAA.”

FAA administrator Stephen Dickson testified at the hearing, which follows a year-long committee investigation triggered by two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

March 10 marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight T302, which was preceded in 2018 by the fatal crash of Lion Airlines flight in Indonesia. Together, the two disasters claimed 346 lives.