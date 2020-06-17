America shows its resilience

In the summer of 1787, America’s first leaders gathered in Philadelphia to create what was to become a model for democracy around the world — the Constitution. After months of discussion and sometimes heated tempers, Ben Franklin waited his turn to put his signature on the document.

Looking across the room, he once again saw George Washington’s chair with its familiar gold sun painted on the back. He had often wondered as he listened to the debates that summer whether the sun was rising or setting. Then he rose and addressed his fellow delegates, saying, “Now I have the happiness to know it is a rising and not a setting sun.”

What makes this country great are its people. You can see why America works. When we turn things over to Americans in tough times, they are resilient. It’s the spirit of the country that has always seen it through difficult and even deadly times. We don’t give up. We never have.

There is no doubt that there is serious work to be done. The events of the past two weeks are clear evidence of that. But America will overcome this crisis as it has done so many times before and be a better country for it.

David Winston is the president of The Winston Group and a longtime adviser to congressional Republicans. He previously served as the director of planning for Speaker Newt Gingrich. He advises Fortune 100 companies, foundations, and nonprofit organizations on strategic planning and public policy issues, and is an election analyst for CBS News.