King’s sharp rebuke of moderates will resound through the Senate

Another condemnation of racist policing will ring out on the Senate floor Tuesday, as lawmakers stand up to read Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

Sen. Doug Jones will lead the bipartisan reading, after organizing a similar performance last year. The new tradition pushes back against a much older one: quoting King’s words willy-nilly, without context.

Most people know the famous bits, like “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Fewer people have read the 6,800-word letter from beginning to end, or heard its full critique.

“I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate,” King wrote in 1963, blasting those “more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice.”

Police arrested the civil rights leader in Birmingham after he marched against segregation without a permit. Some of his colleagues in the clergy praised the police for upholding the law.