America — Halfway between hope and heartbreak

Finley Peter Dunne, writing in the Irish dialect of a mythical Mr. Dooley, was the shrewdest observer of early 20th-century politics. One of his most lasting observations (up there with “Politics ain’t beanbag”) was “Th’ Supreme Coort follows th’ election returns.”

Leaving legal arguments aside, Monday’s 6-to-3 Supreme Court decision outlawing job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (with Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch writing for the majority) certainly follows public opinion. A mid-2019 Gallup poll found that a whopping 93 percent of Americans believed “gays or lesbians should … have equal rights as non-gays or non-lesbians in terms of job opportunities.”

Social change is rarely that dramatic. It was just eight years ago that Joe Biden got ahead of most Democrats, including Barack Obama, by endorsing gay marriage on “Meet the Press.” And it was five years ago this month that the Supreme Court made gay marriage the law of the land in a narrow 5-to-4 decision.

But there still are holdouts, as first-term Virginia GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman learned to his dismay over the weekend.

Partly because Riggleman had officiated at a gay marriage, he was denied renomination to Congress. Admittedly, it is hard to draw epic conclusions from the results of a single party convention held in a church parking lot in the middle of a pandemic. But Riggleman’s defeat is a reminder that even voting the pure Trump line in Congress is no guarantee of a secure future in today’s Republican Party.