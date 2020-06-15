Sen. Angus King is one of several co-sponsors of a bipartisan package of bills that would provide permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and also addresses the National Parks Service’s maintenance logjam.

“I do expect there to be a lot of pressure on places like the national parks,” King said, noting that parks may have higher-than-usual attendance this summer as more people flock to safer outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate is voting on the package this week.

See the video for more from CQ Roll Call senior reporter Niels Lesniewksi’s interview with the Maine independent.