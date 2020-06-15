Ex-Sens. Lott, Breaux announce move to Crossroads Strategies

A week after exiting Squire Patton Boggs, former Sen. Trent Lott and his longtime K Street colleague, ex-Sen. John Breaux, said Monday they were joining the lobbying shop Crossroads Strategies.

Both Lott, a Republican from Mississippi, and Democrat Breaux of Louisiana had been at Squire Patton Boggs for the past decade. Then, on June 8, the firm issued a somewhat cryptic news release saying Lott had left the firm but Breaux would remain. Lott, however, told CQ Roll Call on June 9 that Breaux, too, would be departing the shop.

Lott’s reported outsing from the firm, amid a national reckoning on racism, led some on K Street to speculate that it was tied to comments he made that drove him from Senate GOP leadership in 2002.

Speaking at an event for South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 100th birthday, Lott had recalled that Mississippi had supported Thurmond’s segregationist run for president in 1948. “And if the rest of the country had followed our lead, we wouldn’t have had all these problems over all these years, either,” Lott said in December 2002.

Lott, however, told CQ Roll Call that the split was based on business. “This whole thing boils down to a very simple equation: Breaux and I decided it was time to move on to another firm, a strictly public policy firm,” Lott told CQ Roll Call on Tuesday.