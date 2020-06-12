Photos of the week ending June 12, 2020

Talk of a policing overhaul dominated the halls of Congress this week following nationwide protests in reaction to the killing of George Floyd. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists, who spent much of the previous week covering daily demonstrations, returned to the Capitol to show you what happened, including a historic confirmation.

A man writes a message in chalk Monday on H Street Northwest in Washington, near the section of 16th Street dubbed Black Lives Matter Plaza, after days of demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Sen. John Cornyn arrives Tuesday for Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch in the Hart Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in the Capitol on Tuesday to preside over the historic confirmation of Gen. Charles Brown as the first African American chief of a U.S. military service. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., puts on a mask Tuesday during a Finance Committee hearing on unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speak to reporters Tuesday after a meeting on a policing overhaul in the Hart Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Philonise Floyd, right, brother of the late George Floyd, and the family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, put on their face masks Wednesday after talking to reporters in the Capitol Visitor Center during a break in the House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing practices and law enforcement accountability. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., puts on his face mask Wednesday during a break in the House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., walks through the atrium in the Hart Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)