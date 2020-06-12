The House Ethics Committee on Friday closed its investigation into whether Rep. Alcee L. Hastings violated a 2018 House rule by engaging in a sexual relationship with his staffer, citing that the Florida Democrat married the woman, Patricia Williams, in January 2019 — even though that occurred well after the rule went in effect.

In February of 2018, after the emergence of several sexual misconduct scandals on Capitol Hill, House rules were updated to include a clause prohibiting members from engaging in sexual relationships with subordinates, but it exempted married couples from the prohibition.

It is unclear why Hastings’ alleged conduct after the 2018 rule was implemented, and prior to the 2019 marriage, doesn’t subject him to any repercussions from the Ethics panel.

Representatives for Hastings did not respond to a request for comment. Back in November when the Ethics Committee announced its probe, Hastings said in a statement: “I have cooperated with the Committee since May 14, 2019. As they continue to conduct their work, I stand ready to fully cooperate with their inquiry.”

Tom Rust, a spokesperson for the committee, had no comment.