Trump administration sued over border restrictions

Immigration advocates have filed a pair of lawsuits in federal court challenging an order that has allowed the Trump administration to virtually end asylum at the U.S. border amid the pandemic.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy organizations filed one lawsuit late Tuesday on behalf of a 16-year-old Honduran boy who crossed the U.S. border alone and may be sent back without being offered the standard process for requesting humanitarian protection.

The groups filed another lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a 13-year-old girl from El Salvador who has gone hiding after being removed from the United States, where her mother previously obtained asylum. Both lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“This isn’t some ivory tower legal battle,” Karla M. Vargas, senior attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said in a statement regarding the second lawsuit. “In our name, the government used a dog to chase a girl into the river and never even bothered to check if she had a mother.”

The lawsuits challenge a sweeping order issued March 20 by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for turning back migrant children and adults who would otherwise have been allowed, by law, to stay and demonstrate their eligibility for protection. Since the order was implemented, more than 20,000 migrants have been “expelled,” according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Around 1,000 unaccompanied children were sent back under this order in March and April, CBP said last month.