Senate panel considers steps to reopen schools

The Senate health committee on Wednesday considered the steps schools should take to reopen later this year as officials seek to protect students, teachers and staff from COVID-19 while compensating for learning gaps students experienced this year.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing focused less on whether schools should reopen but more on how to do so safely, which may include a mix of in-person and virtual learning. Senators pressed the witnesses on how to make up for gaps in education that students may have faced after finishing the academic year virtually and how to account for disparities such as economic status, race or learning disabilities.

“It is likely that some schools will need to keep their physical buildings closed, either fully or partially, for all or some of our students,” said ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Susana Cordova, the superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado, said the city is planning for all students to participate in a mix of in-person and distance learning this fall. All students will have a minimum of 40 percent of their education time spent in person. "Priority learners,” including students with disabilities, English learners or students not on track to graduate, would receive an additional full day of in-person instruction a week.

“This is an important equity measure that will help mitigate the impact of lost learning from remote time,” she said.