WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus

World Health Organization Outbreak Investigation Task Force leader Maria Van Kerkhove on Tuesday clarified comments she made the day before that asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus is "very rare," saying her comments were in reference to “two or three studies” following asymptomatic individuals.

Her comments sparked a backlash Monday from public health experts concerned about mixed messages from the WHO at a crucial time during the pandemic, when countries are relaxing economic restrictions and massive protests against racism and police brutality are sweeping the streets.

Wearing face masks has become a political statement for some while others doubt the severity of potential spread, complicating efforts by state and local leaders to enforce practices designed to limit the risks.

Van Kerkhove’s comments Monday came in response to a reporter’s question about whether asymptomatic transmission might play a larger role than the WHO previously thought, after a report from Singapore estimated around half of infected individuals showed no symptoms.

Van Kerkhove first differentiated between asymptomatic individuals, presymptomatic individuals and those with symptoms mild enough that they might initially be classified as asymptomatic. She then went on to say that several studies, including one from a long-term care facility in Singapore, showed that asymptomatic transmission appeared to be “very rare.”