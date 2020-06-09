On primary day in Georgia, a chance to pick up where MLK left off

On the night of May 29 in Atlanta, when protesters smashed windows at CNN Center, looted businesses and set fire to a city police cruiser, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sent a message to the protesters, like the one she had given her own 18- year-old son earlier: “If you love this city, go home.”

Bottoms was angry and worried and heartbroken, all at once, which is how most Atlantans felt too as they watched their city burn, understanding too well what drove protesters from anger to violence.

As devastating as COVID-19 has been for Georgia, it’s been worse for African Americans in the state, who make up 31 percent of the population but have accounted for 80 percent of the people hospitalized for the deadly virus. Black Georgians have also been more likely than whites to live in poverty, go to prison and drop out of high school, almost entirely due to circumstances created because of the color of their skin.

By nearly every measure, for as long as history can remember, it’s been more dangerous, more difficult and more damning to be black in Georgia and America than white. After generations of hoping for more, who could blame anyone for crying out in grief when they’ve nearly always gotten less?

Along with Bottoms’ admonition for people to go home that night, she also gave anyone watching her press conference a history lesson in the kind of activism in America that was led by Atlanta’s Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Andrew Young and so many others.