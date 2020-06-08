Watch: Democrats propose policing overhaul bills

Democrats proposed a policing overhaul bill Monday amid continuing protests against police brutality nationwide.

“We cannot settle for anything less than transformative, structural change,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news briefing, following an 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence to honor George Floyd.

Lawmakers also cast doubt on whether the legislation would pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Just last week we couldn’t even pass an anti-lynching bill in the United Sates Senate,” said Sen. Kamala Harris of California.