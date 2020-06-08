Labor Department dodges IG plea to tighten jobless rules

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia isn't expected to ask Congress to revisit the law that expanded jobless benefits to the self-employed to require proof of earnings when he testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, according to a department memorandum.

Officials indicated in the same memo that the department sees the issue as one for Congress, and that it would "consult with Congress and offer technical assistance" if lawmakers opt to amend what is now self-certification of earnings. The memo acknowledges "increased potential for fraud."

The department's memo Friday to the Office of the Inspector General is an indication that officials are refusing to change policy — unless lawmakers direct them to — after the inspector general warned of a "high risk of fraud" if the self-employed aren't required to show proof of earnings. The inspector general's warning to the department came in a May 26 memo released publicly. Inspector General Scott S. Dahl said last week he would leave the post on June 21.

The issue potentially would affect many of the 10.7 million now receiving jobless benefits under provisions of the roughly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief act that expanded unemployment to the self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors and others, if the department advised the states to begin requiring documentation of earnings.

Such documentation is required under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, on which the coronavirus program is modeled, but agency lawyers maintain that Congress, in drafting the law, specified only two conditions: that a claimant is not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, and he or she “is self-employed, is seeking part-time employment, does not have sufficient work history, or otherwise would not qualify for regular unemployment…”