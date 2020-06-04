Watch: Lawmakers join protesters nationwide

Several lawmakers have attended the nationwide protests following the slaying of George Floyd in the past few days, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

Most of the demonstrations involving lawmakers have been peaceful, though police pepper-sprayed Rep. Joyce Beatty at a protest in Columbus, Ohio, last week.

Texas Rep. Will Hurd was the rare Republican lawmaker to announce his presence at a protest on social media.

And Sen. Cory Booker, in an emotional press conference, decried his own absence from the protest that the administration had cleared from a park across from the White House.

