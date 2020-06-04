Minority groups hit hard by crisis seek more congressional aid

Minority groups that are losing jobs at higher rates amid the pandemic-driven economic crash are looking to Congress for quick action, but it may be months before lawmakers can deliver more help.

Current record-high jobless numbers among minorities suggest the crisis may hit these communities harder than during the Great Recession. In April, unemployment hit 16 percent among African Americans and 18 percent among Hispanics. The rate was 14.5 percent for Asian Americans. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release May unemployment numbers on Friday.

University of California economics professor Robert Fairlie said the longer the crisis goes on, the more damage it will wreak on minority households and their wealth.

The unemployment numbers for the current crisis are already as bad as the last recession, which started in 2007. African American unemployment peaked at more than 16 percent in 2010. For Hispanics, unemployment hit a high of 13 percent in 2009. The unemployment rate among both groups did not return to pre-recession levels until late 2016.

The economic blow comes at the same time minorities are getting hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus infections. African Americans, in particular, are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than whites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The jobless numbers only deepen the community’s vulnerability, said Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.