Trump orders halt to U.S. flights by Chinese air carriers

The Trump administration said it would suspend all commercial passenger flights by Chinese carriers to and from the United States by June 16, a move that may escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The announcement from the Department of Transportation on Wednesday follows the Chinese government’s continuing ban of U.S. airline flights to and from China because of fears of coronavirus transmission.

“This action responds to the failure of the Government of the People’s Republic of China to permit U.S. carriers to exercise their bilateral rights to conduct passenger air service to China,” an agency spokesperson said. “Currently, four Chinese carriers and no U.S. carriers operate scheduled passenger flights between the United States and China."

U.S. carriers had asked to resume passenger service on June 1, the spokesman said, adding "the Chinese government’s failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement.”

