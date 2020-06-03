‘I am the last Steve King standing,’ author tweets

King (the novelist) has fended off Twitter messages likely meant for the congressman. “Let’s get 1 thing straight. I’m not THAT Steve King,” the “It” and “Carrie” author tweeted last year. The clarification came around the time Rep. King made inflammatory remarks about rape and incest.

A vocal critic of President Donald Trump and donor to Democrats, the writer has pleaded with Iowans to vote the other King out of office once before when the congressman was up for reelection. “I’m tired of being confused with this racist dumbbell,” he said.

His residence in Maine hasn’t kept him from offering advice in other state’s elections. He thinks South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is “a dork.” Closer to home, he won’t be voting for vulnerable Sen. Susan Collins anytime soon.

“She has to go,” he said in May, after lending his name to emails from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raising funds for her opponent.

This week’s loss for King the politician was the latest step in his journey toward irrelevance. Last year, Republican House leaders stripped King of his committee assignments after he gave an interview to The New York Times questioning when such terms as “white nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” had become “offensive.” Now lobbyists are making it clear he shouldn’t expect a soft landing on K Street once he leaves office.