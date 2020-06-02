Report: Deforestation, linked to pandemics, increased in 2019

Deforestation of tropical old-growth forests increased last year, according to new satellite data set to be unveiled Tuesday, wiping out acreage roughly the size of Switzerland in a period when experts are raising alarms about the transmission of a variety of diseases, including the novel coronavirus, that jump between animals and humans.

Earth in 2019 lost 9.3 million acres of primary tropical forests — swathes of pristine ecosystems that humans had left largely untouched. Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia saw the largest losses, while Bolivia and Australia experienced record tree losses for those countries due to wildfires.

The groups that released the figures, Global Forest Watch and World Resources Institute, said the losses worldwide last year were the third-highest annual total for primary forests this century.

“We seem to be going in the wrong direction,” Frances Seymour, distinguished senior fellow at WRI, told reporters. “The 2019 data corroborates what we already know. If governments put into place good policies and enforce the law, forest loss goes down,” Seymour said.

