Pandemic gives Navy ‘opportunity’ to revise its long-term plans

“The people in our Navy right now are very aware that change is coming. They are very aware that the new National Defense Strategy has a more naval focus than how we’ve been operating over the past several decades,” she said. “I think people realize in many cases there is an opportunity. Whether or not our Navy takes advantage of it, I’m there to try to make sure that they do.”

Course correction

For Mabus, the pandemic only underscores the need for the Navy to embrace changes he thought were necessary before the outbreak: Build more ships, but make them smaller, cheaper and less complex. Incorporating unmanned systems aligned with that approach before the outbreak, and makes more sense now since they aren’t susceptible to a highly contagious pathogen, he said.

But that requires the Navy to retool its thinking.

“You're not going to be able to do all these things if you keep thinking about it in [terms of], OK, we've got to have this many of this ship, this many of that ship and they're the same ones you've been building for a long time,” Mabus said. “They’re the best naval ships in the world, but they're incredibly expensive, and they take an incredibly long time to build.”

The Navy remains committed to the larger ships in its fleet, with plans to build seven additional aircraft carriers and 76 large surface combatants (destroyers and cruisers) by 2050, according to the most recent 30-year shipbuilding plan submitted to Congress.