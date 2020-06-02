Dreaming of a ‘Morning After’ for America

The recent death of Christo — the exuberant artistic visionary who devoted his life to draping public spaces — brought back memories of one of the most glorious afternoons of my life. On a crisp February day in 2005, I flowed like a river through Central Park marveling at Christo’s saffron-colored installation called “The Gates” that briefly made Manhattan feel at one with Tibet.

This was not an homage to high art, but rather a communal event without an admission charge. Walking under more than 7,000 decorated wooden gates were a democratic assembly of New Yorkers and tourists alike, reveling in the torrent of color against winter’s bare trees.

Now, in the midst of the saddest spring in memory, I wonder how long it will be before Americans of different backgrounds again come together like that with no agenda beyond the joy of the moment.

It’s not just COVID-19, since America has recovered from other pandemics and other economic collapses. It’s not just the terrible events of the last week again reminding us how close overt racism and deranged violence are to the surface of contemporary American life.

Rather, it’s the sudden sense of how fragile everything we used to take for granted seems at the moment. Every word, every gesture, every overt action seems designed to tear us apart.