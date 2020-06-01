Pandemics change, but Congress stays the same

ANALYSIS — It’s 2020, but the way Congress is operating amid a deadly pandemic isn’t all that different from past plagues dating back a century.

Congress is conservative with its institution. Changing tradition, be it breaking up the Senate filibuster or voting electronically in the House, does not come easy or quickly.

It took more than two months this year for the House to pass a temporary rule change allowing proxy voting and virtual hearings; even that was fraught with stops, starts, partisan broadsides and a challenge in federal court — despite lawmakers getting sick and potentially spreading the coronavirus to and fro in their districts and Washington.

As COVID-19 bore down on the United States this March, Congress closed its doors to the public, restricting access to common space much like schools, businesses and other governments had.