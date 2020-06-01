6 things to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

Eight states will hold primaries Tuesday, with several featuring critical contests in the battle for Congress.

Four of the states were supposed to have held their primaries in April, but the elections were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rhode Island will hold its presidential primary only, but Tuesday’s congressional races to watch Tuesday will be in Indiana, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

Maryland and South Dakota will also have primaries Tuesday, and Idaho’s extension of the time to return ballots from its May 19 primary ends the same day, but there are no competitive congressional races on the ballot. The District of Columbia is also holding primaries for president and its nonvoting House delegate.

Here are six things to watch Tuesday:

1. Voting in a pandemic

Tuesday will be an early test of whether the states that postponed primaries originally set for April or May, and those whose elections were scheduled for June 2 all along, have had enough time to adjust to the pandemic.