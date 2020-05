As lawmakers continued to struggle with the mute button, Republicans begged Democrats to do away with Zoom meetings and make House members meet in person again. Rep. Morgan Griffith even looked up the word “meet” in the dictionary.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jackie Walorski joined a Ways and Means hearing from her car and Rep. Louie Gohmert got in on the fun of proxy voting.

[ Also watch: The voice of the House loves D.C. punk rock ]