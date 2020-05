The traditional unofficial opening of summer over the Memorial Day weekend also signaled the cautious reopening of the Washington metro area. Our photojournalists were out this week documenting what the Capitol, the city and the surrounding region looked like.

An employee at Flashback Old Time Photos wears a mask Sunday as she waits for customers on the Ocean City, Md., boardwalk for the Memorial Day weekend. Maryland recently lifted its stay-at-home order as it enters Phase 1 of reopening the state. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Nuns wearing face masks walk by the Memorial Day wreaths at the World War II Memorial in Washington on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A woman casts her vote Tuesday during early voting for the D.C. primary at McKinley Technology High School. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)