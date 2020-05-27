This congressman’s career advice? Play softball

Rep. Darin LaHood has been spending a lot of time in his car lately.

“My wife and I have three teenage boys that of course are at home now,” he said in a phone interview last month. “So I find myself retreating to the garage in my car and locking the doors and trying to get as much Wi-Fi as I can.”

Never has the office seemed so cramped, and he’s been around politics for a while. As the pandemic upended routines around the country, the Illinois Republican took a moment to recall his earliest days working for Congress, first as a “glorified” intern and then as an Appropriations Committee staffer.

He learned from watching his father, Ray, who was a staffer back then too and would go on to serve in the House. But the younger LaHood also found lifelong mentors in his bosses, the husband and wife team of Rep. Jerry Lewis and chief of staff Arlene.

They still keep in touch. “Those are really strong relationships,” he said of the people he met on the Hill in his twenties, playing softball or hanging out at the Hawk ’N’ Dove — exactly the kind of activities currently on hold.