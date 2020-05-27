Former Rep. Sam Johnson, a Vietnam POW, has died at 89

Former Rep. Sam Johnson, a Texas Republican and decorated Air Force pilot who spent nearly seven years held captive at the infamous Hanoi Hilton, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

Johnson, a former chairman of the key House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security, served nearly 28 years in the House and retired when his last term ended in January 2019.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1930, Johnson served in the Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

On a mission near North Vietnam, the plane he was piloting took fire and was hit. Johnson and his co-pilot bailed and were captured by the North Vietnamese. Johnson was a prisoner of war for seven years and for a time shared a cell in the Hoa Lo prison, dubbed the Hanoi Hilton, with Navy pilot John McCain. McCain would also later get elected to the House and then the Senate; the Arizona Republican died in August 2018.

Rep. Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican and the current ranking member on the Ways and Means Committee, reflected on Johnson’s life.