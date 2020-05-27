A new normal for America

To paraphrase, these are the times that try our souls. And contrary to the partisan political sniping that continues to define news coverage, there is a lot of soul-searching going on in America. While cable news and the opinion pages wonder about just how volatile the electorate really is in the new pandemic age and what it all means for the fall election, voters are asking very different questions.

For political pundits, the game goes on, if on a slightly altered board. But for most people, this is anything but a game. It doesn’t get any more “real life” than this.

More than two months of confinement for millions of Americans, scary jobs numbers and confusing headlines about the severity and scale of the virus, have people reassessing almost everything and polls right now are a reflection of an electorate in a state of uncertainty, trying to process the upside-down world in which they find themselves.

For weeks, they’ve seen predictions come and go, some right and many wrong. They listen to government edicts and information, designed to educate and comfort and they do. But then, as the data changes on this unknown virus, so do the solutions, and that’s confusing to people.

Should we shut down or open? How do I keep my children safe but still learning? Will my job be there to go back to?