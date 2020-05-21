Senators anxious for football to start, but maybe not as anxious as Trump

It’s been more than two months since a major American sport has held a contest. March 11 was the day the NBA suspended play indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL followed suit, as did Major League Baseball, postponing opening day while it works on a plan to start the season, possibly without fans in the stands.

But professional and college football are perhaps in the best position of all the leagues, having ended their seasons just before the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in the United States.

Football, the nation’s No. 1 sport, is as close as it gets to a money printing machine. The NFL generates billions in revenue from ticket sales, television broadcast deals and advertisers who are eager to partner with the league because of the eyeballs it draws.

Meanwhile, college football conferences rake in millions with television deals. It’s hard to overstate how important the sport is, particularly in the South and Midwest. It’s an economic engine for schools, a recruiting tool and the center of identity and social life for many of its fans. Anyone who’s ever seen University of Georgia fans greet each other by barking and yelling, “Go Dawgs” knows this.

The political implications surely aren’t lost on President Donald Trump, who has attended several college games while in office. The return of football could restore some semblance of normalcy on weekend afternoons and boost the national mood, particularly among constituencies crucial to his reelection this fall.