Amid the pandemic, Senate floor still all about the nominations: Road Ahead

Though the coronavirus pandemic dominates the headlines, the Senate is back to the nominations grindstone this week as the chamber considers a slew of people tapped to serve on federal courts and in the Trump administration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shows no indication of making further virus relief an immediate priority. The Kentucky Republican called last week’s House-passed $3 trillion coronavirus bill a “1,800-page doorstop,” and when the GOP-led chamber will respond is not clear, though some talks continue in the background.

[Ideological fault lines of economic reopening emerge]

In the meantime, as the country begins reopening, expect tough partisan talk during hearings conducted by members of both chambers and appearances of key figures overseeing the distribution of some of the already allocated coronavirus relief funds.

The House is expected to remain away from the Capitol until after Memorial Day, when it will return to vote on legislation to renew surveillance authorities that the Senate passed last week.