Trump announces new model to improve national stockpile of supplies

“If I had one sentence for you, what we’re doing is creating a much more robust, much more capable and much less vulnerable Strategic National Stockpile,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters. The official could not be identified under the terms of the call.

Fears over a ventilator shortage have calmed after states imposed economic shutdowns and restrictions on social gatherings, and after the administration eventually recruited private manufacturers to produce more of the critical breathing machines. But health care workers are still rationing protective equipment like N95 masks, and other essential workers have called for their own protective supplies.

The stockpile contained 13 million N95 masks at the beginning of the pandemic, officials said, compared to over 100 million before the H1N1 outbreak. The administration’s eventual goal is to stock 1 billion of the masks, with 300 million by fall, and to boost supplies of medical gowns from 2 million to 7 million. The administration also plans to broaden the type of stored products to include testing supplies and millions of doses of ventilator drugs, which have also been in shortage.

Officials said the new model for the stockpile would include a regular rotation of new supplies in accordance with a product’s shelf life, as well as “surge capacity” contracts with American manufacturers.

“This is going to require the permanent restructuring of a whole series of relationships using information technology and contracting capabilities very different than anyone has in the past,” the official said.