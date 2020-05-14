At the Races: Isn’t that special?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Mike Garcia didn’t have to wait very long to be declared the winner of the special election in California’s 25th District. Less than 24 hours after the polls closed, The Associated Press called the race for the Navy veteran (which is fast by California standards), making him the first Republican in more than two decades to flip a Democratic House seat in the Golden State.

So what does it mean? That depends who you ask. Republicans touted Garcia’s victory as evidence they can win in the suburbs and ultimately flip the House. But Democrats cautioned not to read too much into one special election, especially when they expect their voters to turn out in much higher numbers in November when President Donald Trump will be facing former Vice President Joe Biden (special elections are special, remember?). Garcia and his vanquished Democratic opponent, state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, face each other again in November as well.

Partisan spin aside, both parties will also be digging into the race for clues about which virtual campaign tactics worked, and which ones didn’t. As the coronavirus pandemic led to stay-at-home orders in California in early March, both Garcia and Smith shifted to virtual campaigns and focused on reaching voters on TV, online and over the phone. Garcia noted on an election night call with supporters that his campaign had made 500,000 phone calls since the crisis hit. “I know a lot of you were complaining about how many times we were calling you,” he joked.

Starting gate

